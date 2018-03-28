× Police searching for suspect that robbed Turkey Hill store of over $1700

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Highspire Turkey Hill Store of over $1700.

On March 12 around 6:55 a.m., police were dispatched to a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill located in the 600 block of Second Street.

Police learned that the suspect left the store with money in a blue bank bag and headed towards a nearby car wash.

The victim told police that the suspect was a man that weighed approximately 180 lbs. and was wearing a mask, and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a short billed cap on under the hood. The suspect was also wearing light brown boots, a red short sleeve jersey with a number 5 on the sleeves and gloves.

The victim told police that she believed it was a white male after looking through the eye holes in his mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highspire police department. 717-558-6900