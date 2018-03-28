Red Cross Heroes: Jennifer Miller, Community Day organizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Service comes naturally to Jennifer Miller.

A 15-year veteran volunteer firefighter with the Lancaster Township Fire Department, where she serves as the department's public education lead, Miller also works as a 911 dispatcher specialist for Lancaster County Wide Communications, where she has worked for 14 years. Miller also is founder and organizer of the Lancaster County Community Day event, which brings together local first responder departments, business and the community to help promote public safety education and bring a sense of community to first responders, departments and families.

Miller also helps coordinate fire safety events with more than 1,400 elementary and middle school-aged children. Each year, for Fire Prevention Month, Miller reaches out to local schools to have members of fire departments bring equipment and fire safety teaching materials to the schools for demonstrations to help familiarize children with what to do in the event of an emergency.

Additionally, every December, Miller maps out neighborhoods in the area covered by the fire department, and members -- along with Santa Claus -- spend hours walking and handing out fire prevention bags and candy canes to local children for the holidays.

Miller's selfless commitment to service and drive to protect and educate her community represent the qualities of a hero.