Propane leak forces evacuation at West Cocalico egg supplier; leak now reportedly under control
Update, 3:45 p.m.: The gas leak is reportedly under control, according to Ephrata Police.
Original Story:
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A propane leak has prompted an evacuation of an egg facility in Lancaster County.
Emergency crews responded around 12:57 p.m. to Sauder Eggs located along the 700 block of Schoeneck Road in West Cocalico Township.
Schoeneck Road is closed between Indiantown Road and Springville Road. Motorists should avoid the area.
40.256225 -76.166781