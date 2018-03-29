Propane leak forces evacuation at West Cocalico egg supplier; leak now reportedly under control

Update, 3:45 p.m.: The gas leak is reportedly under control, according to Ephrata Police.

Original Story:

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A propane leak has prompted an evacuation of an egg facility in Lancaster County.

Emergency crews responded around 12:57 p.m. to Sauder Eggs located along the 700 block of Schoeneck Road in West Cocalico Township.

Schoeneck Road is closed between Indiantown Road and Springville Road. Motorists should avoid the area.

 

 

 

 

 