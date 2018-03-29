× Propane leak forces evacuation at West Cocalico egg supplier; leak now reportedly under control

Update, 3:45 p.m.: The gas leak is reportedly under control, according to Ephrata Police.

Her unified command, incident under control. Gas leak stopped. Minimal Crew to remain on scene for a short time. — Ephrata Police Dept. (@EphrataPD) March 29, 2018

Original Story:

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A propane leak has prompted an evacuation of an egg facility in Lancaster County.

Emergency crews responded around 12:57 p.m. to Sauder Eggs located along the 700 block of Schoeneck Road in West Cocalico Township.

Schoeneck Road is closed between Indiantown Road and Springville Road. Motorists should avoid the area.

Traffic Alert: Schoeneck Road is closed between Indiantown Road and Springville Road due to a propane leak at Sauder Egg. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KJW9puurUL — Ephrata Police Dept. (@EphrataPD) March 29, 2018

Media: Media staging for the Propane Leak is located at the Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 North King Street, Denver. Please do not respond to the incident scene. — Ephrata Police Dept. (@EphrataPD) March 29, 2018