Vietnam War Veterans Day events in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today is Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The day will be commemorated in York with a number of different events, beginning at 9 a.m. when a road is dedicated to PFC Donald R. Gise at the Spring Grove Lions Club in the 5500 block of York Road in Spring Grove.

At 12:30 p.m., there will be a Purple Heart Ceremony honoring Vietnam Veteran Joseph Bates at the Old Courthouse Steps on E. Market Street in York.

Finally at 7:30 p.m., a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Ceremony will be held at Horticulutre Hall at the York Expo Center.