Brotherhood salutes fallen York City firefighters

YORK, Pa. - The last alarm sounded for York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

But they were not alone.

Fellow firefighters from all over the country stood at attention and saluted their fallen brothers.

Sometimes it's hard to truly understand the meaning of that brotherhood until you've witnessed a memorial for a fallen firefighter.

From the sea of blue to the apparatus draped in black, it's a sight that will give you chills and bring you tears.

For many people with firefighters in their family, the tragedy in York serves as a painful reminder that one night, their loved ones may not be coming home.

Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony will be enshrined at National Fallen Firefighters Memorials next year in Maryland and Colorado.