Woman charged with prostitution following undercover investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY — An undercover police investigation that took place at a business in Ephrata Friday led to the arrest of a 41-year-old woman on a prostitution charge.

An undercover officer — posing as a customer — entered Therapeutic Massage of Ephrata to obtain a body massage. According to Ephrata Police, Caixia Lou allegedly attempted to sexually stimulate the detective in exchange for money.

Following Lou’s apprehension, she was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.