Orioles make two trades, acquire pitcher and cash or PTNBL

BALTIMORE– The Orioles are completing some early season shuffling to their pitching staff.

The team has announced that it has made a pair of deals.

First, Baltimore shipped pitcher Stefan Crichton to the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash or a player to be named later.

Crichton, 26, was one of four pitchers the Orioles had designated for assignment on Opening Day.

Next, the team swapped pitcher Jesus Liranzo with the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Luis Ysla.

Liranzo, 23, hasn’t pitched above Double-A yet, but has struggled with control in his minor league career.

Ysla, 25, has reached Triple-A and high strikeout potential, but he too has struggled with control throughout his time in the Minor Leagues.