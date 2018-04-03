× Orioles sign OF Michael Saunders to minor league deal

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have added some outfield depth to their minor league system.

The team announced that it has come to an agreement with OF Michael Saunders on a minor league deal.

Saunders, 31, will head to Triple-A Norfolk to get in game shape and be an option for the Orioles if the injury bug arises.

Saunders struggled in 2017, hitting .205 over 61 games with the Philadelphia Phillies before being released.

The Toronto Blue Jays brought Saunders in later in the season, where he only managed to hit .167 over 12 games.

He was in Spring Training with the Kansas City Royals in March, but was released after not making the club.

Saunders had his last effective season in the Major Leagues with the Blue Jays in 2016, when he hit a career-high 24 home runs with 57 RBI’s.