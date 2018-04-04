× Eagles sign free agent tight end Richard Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have added a new tight end to their roster, signing Green Bay Packers free agent Richard Rodgers to a one-year deal, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

#Packers free agent TE Richard Rodgers is signing a 1-year deal with the #Eagles, source said. He goes to a place that uses the TE as much as anyone to reboot his career. He hopes to recreate the success from 2015, when he had 8 TDs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2018

A four-year veteran, Rodgers has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay, which picked him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2015, when he hauled in 58 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rodgers played in 15 games for the Packers last year, catching 12 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-4, 257-pound University of California grad fills a void for the Eagles, who lost tight end Trey Burton to free agency and released veteran Brent Celek in the offseason.