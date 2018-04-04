× York man accused of beating, robbing prostitute at West Manchester hotel

YORK — A York man is facing multiple charges after police say he severely beat and robbed a prostitute at a West Manchester Township hotel.

Christian Rosado Rivera, 27, of the 300 block of Garfield Street, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, strangulation and attempted simple assault in connection to the incident, which occurred on Jan. 12 at the Best Western Westgate Inn on the 1400 block of Kenneth Road.

According to West Manchester Township police, Rivera met the woman in his room at the hotel shortly after 6 p.m.

The victim is a Virginia resident who told police she travels to York, Harrisburg and Philadelphia to conduct business.

Rivera paid the victim $175 for sex, and the two engaged in intercourse, according to the criminal complaint.

Afterward, the victim told police, he pointed a handgun at her and demanded all her money. The woman said she initially thought Rivera was joking, but realized he was serious when he began going through her possessions and shoved the barrel of the gun against her head.

Rivera allegedly took back the $175 he paid the victim, plus and additional $150 he found in her purse and a $100 bill that fell from the victim’s passport, the criminal complaint says.

He allegedly took the victim’s passport as well, and warned the woman the he knew her identity and that he would “f— up her life” if she called police, the criminal complaint states.

At that point, the victim told police, she noticed Rivera’s handgun did not have a magazine in it. The victim said she grabbed Rivera in an attempt to get her passport and money back. A struggle ensued, according to the criminal complaint.

During the struggle, Rivera punched the victim repeatedly, wrapped his hands around her neck, and choked her several times. The victim said she stopped struggling because she felt like she was going to pass out. Before she lost consciousness, she told police, she managed to knock the receiver off the bedside phone, hit “0,” and began yelling for help.

Rivera then attempted to flee, according to the criminal complaint. The victim managed to take back her passport and $100. When hotel employees arrived, Rivera allegedly told them the woman had tried to rob him and ran off, leaving his gun behind, police say.

Hotel employees told police the victim was found naked, bloody and beaten. There was blood all over the hotel room as well, police say, causing hundreds of dollars in damages.

The victim suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, bruises to her face and neck, and broken capillaries to her right eye. She was examined at York Hospital, where her injuries were documented, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say the victim provided a detailed description of Rivera. She told police he had a tattoo of the name “Sofia” on his chest or right shoulder and several other tattoos, some of them religious in nature, according to the criminal complaint.

Rivera also had an implant in his penis, the victim told police.

Investigators were able to identify Rivera by tracing a number from the victim’s phone to him via cell phone records.

The victim identified Rivera from a photo lineup, police say.

Rivera is currently in York County Prison on $350,000 bail.