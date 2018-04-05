× Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards draft NBA2K esports teams

Esports has officially hit the NBA.

On Wednesday, the NBA’s first professional esports league held its first NBA2K draft for players that excel in NBA 2K18.

Two area teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards, have teams in the league.

The Sixers’ squad is 76ers GC and the Wizards is known as Wizards District Gaming.

A draft lottery was held, with the Wizards landing the 12th pick and the Sixers coming in at 14.

The Wizards picked six players, including two shooting guards:

While the Sixers selected the following players:

There are currently 17 teams in the NBA 2K league that will play for a $1 million dollar prize pool that will be spread out over the season and playoffs. The league will have a similar format to professional sports leagues.

There will be head-to-head regular season match ups and a bracketed playoff system that will lead up to a championship match up. However, there will also be some in-season tournaments.