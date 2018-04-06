× Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson throws at first pitch at Phillies’ home opener while wearing a Roy Halladay jersey

PHILADELPHIA– Of course, the Philadelphia Phillies’ home opener included a mini-celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship.

The team had Eagles’ coach, Doug Pederson throw out a first pitch before their first game at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Pederson, along with GM Howie Roseman, were on hand with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, the coach had another surprise as he took off his coat to reveal a Phillies’ home Roy Halladay jersey.

Pederson delivered a perfect strike to roaring applause from the crowd: