Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson throws at first pitch at Phillies’ home opener while wearing a Roy Halladay jersey

Posted 8:21 AM, April 6, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 05: Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson gestures to the crowd while wearing the jersey of the late Roy Halladay before the game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on April 05, 2018 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– Of course, the Philadelphia Phillies’ home opener included a mini-celebration of the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship.

The team had Eagles’ coach, Doug Pederson throw out a first pitch before their first game at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Pederson, along with GM Howie Roseman, were on hand with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, the coach had another surprise as he took off his coat to reveal a Phillies’ home Roy Halladay jersey.

Pederson delivered a perfect strike to roaring applause from the crowd:

Related stories