Nationals to extend GM Mike Rizzo through 2020

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have extended the architect of their roster.

The team announced that President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Mike Rizzo, have agreed to a new contract that will run through 2020.

According to the Washington Post, Rizzo will earn $4 million in each of the last two years of his contract.

Rizzo, 57, has been at the helm of the team’s baseball operations since 2009, helping bring in key franchise players such as SP Stephen Strasburg, OF Bryce Harper, 3B Anthony Rendon and trading for SS Trea Turner among some of the key moves.

Rizzo’s biggest upcoming challenge will be reaching a contract extension with Harper, who is set to be a free agent after the 2018 season.

Early projections have Harper receiving as much as $300 million in a new deal.