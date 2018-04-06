Pop up baby & kids consignment sale fills Memorial Hall at York Expo Center

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– It may still feel like winter outside, but inside Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center, Spring has sprung.

Shorts, sundresses, sandals, flip-flops and more is for sale at the semi-annual Weeusables Consignment event. The twice-a-year pop up shop allows local families to sell their gently used and outgrown children’s items, and others to find great bargains.

More than 350-families registered to take part in this year’s Spring event. Participants set their own prices and drop off their items; shoppers then browse the sales floor and buy what meets their needs.

Weeusables also holds Spring and Fall sales in Lancaster County, making the events the area’s largest pop up consignment sale.

The York County sale will be open all day Friday, as well as Saturday morning. It will then feature a Stuff-a-Bag event Saturday evening to benefit Bridge of Hope of York County, a church-based approach to ending family homelessness.

For more information on the Weeusables Consignment Event, click here: https://www.weeusablesevent.com/shop/york-sale/

For more information on Bridge of Hope of York County, click here: http://york.bridgeofhopeinc.org/