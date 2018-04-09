× Dr. John Joyce announces hiring of former PSU standout Adam Breneman as campaign manager

ALTOONA — Dr. John Joyce, a Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s 13 Congressional District, has hired political operative and former Penn State football standout Adam Breneman as his campaign manager, according to a press release issued Monday.

Breneman actually began working in his new role in March, the campaign says. He ran Senator Mike Regan’s campaign last year.

“Adam Breneman is a community leader and a rising star in Pennsylvania politics,” Joyce said in the announcement. “From his leadership at Penn State to his impressive work for Senator Regan’s campaign, I am fully confident in Adam’s ability to lead our team to victory.”

Tim Lagerman also joined the campaign as a political director, the press release says. Lagerman began his duties last week.

“Tim Lagerman is one of the best there is at managing field operations,” Campaign Manager Adam Breneman said. “I have admired his work for the Pennsylvania Republican Party, and I know that Tim will play a large role in our victory in May.”



Breneman was a two-time All-American football player at the University of Massachusetts and a freshman All-American at Penn State University. Breneman’s football career ended earlier this year due to a knee injury. Breneman, who recently turned 23, has a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a bachelor’s degree in business and political science from Penn State.



“I am thoroughly excited to join Dr. Joyce’s campaign,” Breneman said. “Dr. Joyce has served the 13th District his entire life as a doctor and I know that he is ready to serve his community on a entirely new level. The people of Pennsylvania have made it clear that they are tired of career politicians and perennial candidates who are all talk and no action.”



A graduate of Misericordia University, Lagerman most recently served as the political director for the Pennsylvania Republican Party. Tim has a strong background in grassroots campaigning, having worked as a GOP Regional Field Director in 2016 and Northeast PA Field Director in 2014.



“I am excited to have an opportunity to work for such a great candidate,” Lagerman said. “Dr. Joyce is a principled conservative and the only candidate running that possesses what it takes to make a positive impact for the people of the 13th Congressional District.”