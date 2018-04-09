× Lancaster man to serve up to 30 years in prison for choking woman, stabbing man in separate attacks in 2016

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is set to serve up to 30 years in prison for two separate attacks in 2016.

Jonathan Cameron, 28, will serve 15-30 years in prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

This comes after two recent hearings in which Cameron pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and robbery for choking a woman and stabbing a man in the chest and face.

On June 2, 2016, Cameron jumped a woman in the 200 block of N. Arch Street, choked her until she was unconscious and stole $14 from her.

The woman suffered a fractured jaw, rib and brain bleeding.

On July 17, 2016, Cameron stabbed a man in the face and chest in the first block of E. Grant Street.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung in that attack.

Now, Cameron will serve time.