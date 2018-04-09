× Mom’s apology for mistakenly letting her son wear X-rated McDonald’s shirt goes viral on Facebook

A Texas mother’s apology for allowing her son to wear a risque t-shirt parodying the McDonald’s logo to school last week has gone viral on social media, according to Newsweek.

Shelly McCullar sent her son, Anthony, to school in what she thought was a McDonald’s t-shirt.

But then she took a closer look.

Instead of the famous Golden Arches, the logo was actually a pair of parted legs in high heels.

The McDonald’s “I’m lovin’ it” slogan was still there, but its message was quite different, under the circumstances.

So an embarrassed McCullar posted an apology to Anthony’s teachers on her Facebook page.

“Once again, my sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary. I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing! I had no idea Anthony wore this to school!” McCullar wrote.

Since last Wednesday, the post has generated more than 46,000 comments, 89,000 likes and 100,000 shares.

Along with the apology, McCullar also shared a video of Anthony in the shirt.

“I thought it was McDonald’s” the young boy said in the clip while wearing the oversized X-rated shirt.

McCullar then asked him if any of his teachers stopped him.

“No, they thought it was McDonald’s too,” he replied.

Most social media users found the post hilarious, however some criticized McCullar for uploading the story to Facebook and pubically shaming her son.