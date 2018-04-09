Nearly 300 Penn State football letterman sign statement criticizing HBO movie “Paterno”

Al Pacino portraying Joe Paterno in the upcoming HBO movie. (Credit: HBO)

Nearly 300 Penn State football letterman signed a statement issued Monday criticizing HBO and “Paterno” director Barry Levinson for how the former Nittany Lion coach was portrayed in the movie, which premiered Saturday night on the premium cable network.

The statement reads:

As Penn State Lettermen, there was never a question that one day we would see a movie made about Joe Paterno, one that showcased his impact on the game of football, on Penn State University and, on the thousands of men he coached and mentored over his 61-year career.

Sadly — and wrongly — HBO’s ‘Paterno’ is not that movie.

It has been described by producer Barry Levinson as a work of fiction, which is likely the only truth in the entire project. Incredibly, in making the movie, Levinson and his team never consulted a single person who was close to, worked with, or was coached by Joe Paterno. Not even family members or us, who undoubtedly knew him best of all.

As a result, this uninformed depiction of Joe fails in every manner about the man we knew and loved. Deviously using ‘fiction’ as his shield, Levinson takes shameless liberties about the Sandusky scandal and Joe’s knowledge of it that would certainly be proven libelous if Joe were alive today.

As a coach, educator and philanthropist, Joe Paterno was a positive force in our lives, molding us not only to win games, but to win in life. His character, integrity, and moral compass will live on in us long after the ill-gotten ratings of this reckless attempt at entertainment fades away.

Signed:

