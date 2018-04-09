× Police release details of Monday morning’s fatal crash in Conoy Township, Lancaster County

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Investigators have released details on a two-vehicle accident that killed a 38-year-old Lancaster County man early Monday morning.

According to Susquehanna Regional Police, the accident occurred at 5:40 a.m. on the 1900 block of River Road in Conoy Township.

Police say Michael Hostetter, 38, of Bainbridge, was driving south in a work van when his vehicle was struck by a northbound tractor trailer truck driven by a 73-year-old man, whose identity has not been released. The collision, which occurred near the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management facility, caused Hostetter’s van to ignite.

Hostetter was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor trailer driver suffered a minor injury, police say.

Susquehanna Regional Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Northwest Crash Team. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident or with information is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.