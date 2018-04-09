× York County Prison inmate dies after injuring himself in his cell, coroner’s office says

YORK — An inmate at York County Prison died at York Hospital after injuring himself in his cell Monday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to a release issued Monday, the inmate, who was housed in a single cell, became agitated and began hitting his head inside his cell door at about 4:20 a.m.

The subject was taken to the prison’s medical clinic for treatment, but became unresponsive at about 4:45 a.m. Medical personnel attempted to resuscitate the inmate, who was transported to York Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 5:46 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

State Police are investigating the incident. The inmate’s name will be released after next of kin are informed, the York County Coroner’s Office says.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.