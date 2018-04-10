× GIANT to add new fuel station in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– GIANT Food Stores today announced the company will construct six new stores, remodel two locations, and open five new fuel stations in Pennsylvania totaling a $70 million capital investment over the next two years.

In addition to the construction of new stores, three new fuel stations will be built to serve customers in the existing Pennsylvania locations of Lititz, Horsham, and Bethlehem listed below:

825 Lititz Pike, Lititz

314 Horsham Road, Horsham

2182 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

At these locations, customers will save at the pump with GIANT’S exclusive Gas Extra Rewards program. Following completion of construction within the year, the company will operate 103 fuel stations.

As a result of these new projects GIANT anticipates bringing approximately 300 additional jobs to these communities through the hiring of full-time and part-time associates.

This investment announcement follows the February completion of a new Peapod wareroom opened in partnership with GIANT in North Coventry, Pennsylvania. The wareroom opening was in response to fast-growing delivery and pickup demand, and it will enable Peapod and GIANT to serve up to 25 percent more shoppers in the greater Philadelphia area. Peapod has experienced double digit growth in the Philadelphia region for the last three consecutive years.

Furthermore, this announcement is in addition to the ongoing investments in Beer & Wine Eateries that GIANT began in 2011 and now number 59 in Pennsylvania.

In addition to its longstanding heritage of savings and quality, GIANT is committed to making shopping easy for customers, providing a friendly, caring service experience every time – whether in store, online or when groceries are delivered. Its signature BonusCard loyalty program offers weekly promotions, and the innovative mobile app provides easy access to digital coupons on items shoppers buy most.

SOURCE: GIANT Food Stores