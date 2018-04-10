× Officials investigating structure fire at Dickinson College farmhouse

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Officials are investigating a structure fire at a farmhouse owned by Dickinson College.

On April 8, police and fire officials responded to a structure fire at the Dickinson Farmhouse, located in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway in Dickinson.

The farmhouse was a vacant property, and no electricity supplied the structure. No one was injured in the fire that caused about $10,000 worth of damages.

After an investigation, it was found that the fire originated on the floor just inside the front door and the cause was incendiary.

Anyone with additional information should call Dickinson Public Safety or Detective Thomas DOLAN, Jr., of the Carlisle Police Department.