× Harrisburg woman charged in November 2017 death of 2-month-old infant son

HARRISBURG — A 20-year-old Harrisburg woman charged in the death of her infant son in 2017 was arrested last week after Harrisburg Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office determined she was not completing the steps of a safety plan required of her after the child’s death.

Eve Hallman was taken into custody by Harrisburg Police on April 5 during a sweep of suspects with outstanding warrants, police say. She had a warrant charging her with one count each of endangering the welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter.

According to police, at 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2017, officers responded to Hallman’s residence on the 2400 block of Reel Street for the report of an infant not breathing. Police discovered a two-month-old baby that was not breathing and had blood coming from his nose. Officers began performing CPR on the infant until EMS arrived to take the child to Harrisburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that Hallman, the child’s mother, had been co-sleeping with the baby on the couch after ingesting marijuana. While Hallman slept, the infant became trapped under her and suffocated, dying of complications from asphyxia, police say.

There were approximately 16 people living in the home at the time of the incident, police say, and conditions were observed to be filthy and unsanitary.

Hallman’s adoptive mother was awarded custody of her other child, a one-year-old. Hallman was granted supervised visits and was required to follow a safety plan, according to police.

Earlier this month, investigators met with members of the Dauphin County DA’s Office, where it was determined Hallman was not following the safety plan. Formal charges were then filed against her.

Hallman was arrested on April 5, 2018, without incident and transported to booking.