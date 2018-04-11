Police looking for man accused of striking Columbia resident in face, stealing his vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man accused of striking an individual in the face before stealing his vehicle.

The victim told officers from the Columbia Borough Police Department that Dennis Ishman Jr. struck him the face and stole his 2004 Ford Expedition on April 7, according to the release. The vehicle’s PA license plate is KNZ5984.

Ishman has been charged with robbery of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ishman should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.