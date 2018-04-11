Revs to introduce new hospitality option in 2019

YORK — A new hospitality option is coming to PeoplesBank Park.

The York Revolution announced Wednesday that the “1741 Club” will be open to fans in 2019.

The club, which is named after the year York was founded, is a flexible, all-inclusive game experience within an open floor design on the skybox level. It replaces White Rose Hall, expanding options for business and individual consumers.

Fans are able to watch the game outside on renovated balcony seating areas or use lounge seating for conversation or group gatherings.

Food and beverage service in the 1741 Club will be provided on an all-inclusive basis, including house selections of beer and wine, according to the organization’s release.

Membership presales for the club will run through the 2018 season.

“This is the most exciting addition to PeoplesBank Park since it was built,” Revs President Eric Menzer said. “By making a membership commitment this year, our customers will get special perks and benefits when the club opens in 2019, including the ability to become members of the ’Charter Circle‘ and lock in their price for five years. Individual game tickets for the 1741 Club will be on sale in the 2019 season.’

The renovation also turns five skyboxes into new event spaces on the first base side of the skybox level.

“Converting these skyboxes into new rooms also gives us refreshed space for customers who host large corporate or other organization events with us,” said Menzer. “In the hospitality business, you have to stay ahead of the curve in terms of décor and environment. These new rooms will do that for us. These new suites will also be available for booking beginning in the 2019 season.”

Murphy & Dittenhafter Architects of York is designing the space while Wagman Construction, Inc. of York is serving as Construction Manager, the release states. Renovation is scheduled to begin in October.

More information can be found here.