Man accused of touching female on bus

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 55-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching a female on a bus.

The incident occurred on March 29 as a Red Rose Transit bus was traveling on the Oregon Pike in Lancaster.

According to Manheim Township Police, Victor King placed his hands between the legs of the victim as he was sitting next to her and touched her. The victim told police that she did not know King and did not give him permission to touch her.

Surveillance video captured the assault, court documents note.

An indecent assault charge has been filed against King.