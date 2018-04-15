Motorcyclists ride in Inaugural 717 Armory Charity Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Local veterans and motorcyclists enjoyed beautiful weather on Saturday, raising money to help other veterans.

The Inaugural 717 Armory Charity Ride was created by the 717 Armory founder Patrick Connaghan. Riders from around the area rode from Harrisburg to Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Lebanon County.

Money raised from the charity ride will go to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warrior organization. It helps families of military members who are injured in the line of duty.

For many, it was a personal connection that brought them out.

"The chapter I ride with, the Combat Vets Association, we're all combat vets and we've all seen the horrors of war and we want to make sure our brothers and sisters that come home, that they are taken care of the correct way. So, we will support them any way we can," said Rob Richards, who rode in the event.

Event organizers say they were hoping for at least 20-riders, and were happy to report that nearly 200-motorcyclists turned out. They raised just over $5200.