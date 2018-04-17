× Former Penn State linebacker Paul Posluszny gets tearful retirement ceremony introduction from teammate

FLORIDA– The end of a player’s career can often bring tears.

However, when the end of that player’s run makes a teammate come to tears, it can be especially memorable.

This exact situation occurred Monday as Jacksonville Jaguars’ LB Telvin Smith got the chance to introduce his teammate and former Penn State star LB Paul Posluszny at his retirement ceremony.

Smith, 26, was a rookie when he met Posluszny and spoke about the impact he had on him as a player.