Sixers fall to Heat at home, series even at 1-1

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 16: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat reacts during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 16: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat reacts during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers furious comeback came just short, as the team fell to the Miami Heat at home by a score of 113-103.
Heat G Dwayne Wade turned back the clock on Monday night, leading all scorers with 28 points.
Wade helped the Heat jump out to a 56-42 halftime lead, but the Sixers made a strong comeback attempt in the second half, cutting the lead to just two in the middle of the fourth quarter.
However, timely defensive stops and steals helped the Heat overtake the Sixers and even the series at one game a piece.
Sixers G/F Ben Simmons led the team with 24 points while F Dario Saric added 23 points.
The team has played both games of this series without All-Star C Joel Embiid, who may make his series debut on Thursday night when the teams face off for Game 3 in Miami at 7 p.m.