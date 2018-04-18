Gov. Wolf orders all flags to fly at half-staff to honor Barbara Bush
Harrisburg — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered Pennsylvania and United States flags at the Capitol Complex, all state facilities, and all public buildings to fly at half-staff to honor former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died Wednesday at age 92.
“Barbara Bush was an amazing American and an inspiration to millions,” Governor Wolf said in a release announcing the order. “She will be remembered and missed by our nation. Frances and I send our condolences to the Bush family.”
The U.S. and Pennsylvania flags shall be lowered Wednesday and remain at half-staff through interment.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
40.273191 -76.886701