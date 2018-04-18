× Gov. Wolf orders all flags to fly at half-staff to honor Barbara Bush

Harrisburg — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered Pennsylvania and United States flags at the Capitol Complex, all state facilities, and all public buildings to fly at half-staff to honor former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died Wednesday at age 92.

“Barbara Bush was an amazing American and an inspiration to millions,” Governor Wolf said in a release announcing the order. “She will be remembered and missed by our nation. Frances and I send our condolences to the Bush family.”

The U.S. and Pennsylvania flags shall be lowered Wednesday and remain at half-staff through interment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.