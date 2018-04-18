× Police investigate afternoon shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officers from Lancaster City Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the 400 Block of South Duke Street for a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, when they arrived on scene, officers found a 26 year old male on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Officers determined that the victim had made his way to the South Duke Street location after the shooting allegedly occured near the 500 Block of Chester Street, where shell casings were found.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and police say his injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Detectives went to the hopital to follow up with the victim, and the release states that it appears there was a confrontation between the victim and another unidentified male prior to the shooting. Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Officers searched the scene for additional evidence, witnesses, and possible video recordings. At this time, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tips can also be texted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS and the message to 847411.