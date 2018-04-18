Teen arrested after missing 98-year-old woman found dead in closet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a missing 98-year-old Ohio woman who was found dead in her closet.

Margaret Douglas was reported missing from her home on Portage Street in Wadsworth earlier this month, according to WJW. An out-of-town relative called police after learning that Douglas' friends had not been in contact with her for nearly four days.

After the initial call, officers did a walk-through of her home but didn't see any evidence of foul play. during a second sweep, however, investigators found her body concealed under clothing and other items.

Authorities identified the suspect – who was in Cleveland – after learning of his alleged involvement in her death Monday, according to a press release from the Wadsworth Police Dept.

After receiving the 17-year-old's identity and location, Fairview Park police found the suspect and took him into custody without incident at around 3:30 p.m. He was transferred to the custody of Wadsworth Police Department and taken to Medina County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is being forwarded to the Medina County Prosecutor's Office, which will determine the exact charges to file against the suspect. The suspect is a juvenile and has not been formally charged, so his identity has not yet been released.

Police say it appears the juvenile acted alone, but the investigation is ongoing. Authorities said Douglas' death appeared "suspicious," but didn't release further details about how she died.