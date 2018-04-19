Bucks County dentist pleads guilty, pays $1.5 million restitution for medicaid fraud

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced a Bucks County dentist has pleaded guilty to felony Medicaid Fraud and paid $1.5 million in restitution after he and his company submitted fraudulent claims to the Medicaid Program for dental work which was never performed.

Dr. Ilya Babiner, 63, of Bridge View Road, Langhorne, pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and tampering with public records arising from $1.5 million in fraudulent claims he and his company submitted to Medicaid for dental work which was not performed at his offices in Feasterville and Philadelphia. Babiner owned and operated General Dentistry Number One in Feasterville, which was also a defendant in the case and pleaded guilty as well.

“When people commit Medicaid fraud, they’re stealing taxpayers’ money that’s used to assist people who are in real need of those health care services,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “It’s wrong, it’s criminal, and we’re taking action to stop it wherever we find it.”

Utilizing a statewide investigating grand jury and surveillance, investigators learned that over a period of at least two years Babiner submitted claims for crown restorations and other repeat dental services for a high number of patients. Babiner also submitted claims for dental work he did not perform — using an alphabetical billing process.

For example, during a period between August 17-24, 2015, Babiner claimed his practice saw 120 patients; 107 of those patients had a last name beginning with “G”. Other dates analyzed during the investigation showed a similar pattern of alphabetical billings.

In addition to the $1.5 million dollar restitution payment, which Babiner has made to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Babiner was subjected to the following penalties:

Ordered to pay additional fines totaling $15,000

PA dental license was revoked and not allowed to practice dentistry (for at least 7 years)

Ordered to complete 500 hours of community service

Both Babiner and his dental practice are prohibited from participating in all state and federally funded healthcare programs for at least 5 years

The investigative team was led by Special Agent Jason McKairnes and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Elizabeth Madigan of the Office of Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Section. This case was heard before Judge Richard A. Lewis in Dauphin County.

Source: Office of Attorney General