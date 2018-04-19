× Lititz man accused of assaulting woman while she held his 4-year-old daughter

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A 26-year-old Lititz man is accused of assaulting a woman while she held his 4-year-old daughter during a domestic incident Wednesday night.

Christopher Antoine Griffin, of Robin Road, allegedly choked and punched the victim during the incident, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. on Robin Road, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say. Griffin allegedly threw the woman and the child onto a bed and also threw the woman into a wall during the assault.

The victim and the child were treated for injuries at the scene by Warwick Ambulance. Griffin was charged with simple assault, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a child and taken to Lancaster County Prison, police say.