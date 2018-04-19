× Plane involved in fatal crash in Blair County originated from Lancaster County, according to reports

BLAIR COUNTY — A plane that crashed in Blair County Thursday morning, killing at least one person, originated from Lancaster County, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash occurred in a residential area in Williamsburg, Blair County, at 8:44 a.m., according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration. WJAC-TV reports that the county coroner was called to the scene.

The plane was a Cirrus SR22 aircraft, described as a small, four- or five-seat, single-engine composite aircraft.

The NTSB told WJAC-TV that the plane originated from Lancaster County.

