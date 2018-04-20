Calm and cool weekend before our next rain chances

STAYING QUIET: A FREEZE WARNING remains in effect for Saturday morning with calm winds and lows near freezing. Temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 50s, but late increasing cloud cover keeps us from hitting 60. We do so Sunday through Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Morning lows slowly creep up near the 40-degree mark as light winds stick around for the weekend.

NEXT RAIN CHANCES: A very low isolated rain chance late in the evening Tuesday turns into off-and-on showers throughout the day both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs dip just below 60 for Wednesday and barely back above for Thursday as winds jump up just a bit. Another chance of afternoon showers finishes the next work week on Friday.

Have a fantastic weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long