Dog wardens will canvass York County to ensure licenses, vaccinations are up-to-date
YORK COUNTY — Dog owners beware: If you live in York County and have an unlicensed or unvaccinated pooch, you could face a fine.
Dog wardens will be canvassing York County homes in the coming weeks to ensure that all dog owners have their pets’ licenses and rabies vaccinations up-to-date, according to the county Treasurer’s Office.
All dogs 3 months and old must have their licenses up to date by Jan. 1 each year. Licenses cost $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Those licenses cost $4.50 and $6.50, respectively, for dogs owned by older adults or persons with disabilities.
In addition, all dogs and non-feral cats 3 months and older must be vaccinated against rabies.
Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation, plus court costs.
Licenses can be purchased in-person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the York County Treasuer’s office, 28 E. Market St. Room 126 in York, by mail at the same address, or online at doglicenses.us/PA/York.
Licenses can also be bought at the following locations:
|
BARK
1700 W Philadelphia St
York, PA 17404
(717) 880-2957
|
FOUR PAWS PET SHOP
530 Constitution Avenue
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-8357
|
SHREWSBURY FAMILY PET SHOP
526 S. Main Street
Shrewsbury, PA 17363
(717) 933-7387
|
CAPE HORN VETERINARY ASSOC.
613 Lombard Road
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 501-4800
|
HILL STREET VETERINARY HOSPITAL
555 Hill Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-6060
|
STEWARTSTOWN VETERINARY SERVICES
2 Trouts Lane
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2155
|
CAPE HORN COUNTRY
3100 Cape Horn Road
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 246-3778
|
JOCELYN’S PUPPIES
10 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 632-0550
|
THE MILL
327 East Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-4511
|
CJ’S TACK & MORE
628 Sawmill Road
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 766-5111
|
NATURE’S PET PLACE
1446 Baltimore Street, Suite D
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 632-2000
|
WEST YORK AGWAY
2650 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 668-8258
|
DELTA TAGS, TITLE & NOTARY
805 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
(717) 456-5008
|
PET’S BEST FRIEND
5771 Harmony Grove Road
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-3552
|
YORK COUNTY S.P.C.A.
3159 Susquehanna Trail N
York, PA 17406
(717) 764-6109