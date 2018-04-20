× Dog wardens will canvass York County to ensure licenses, vaccinations are up-to-date

YORK COUNTY — Dog owners beware: If you live in York County and have an unlicensed or unvaccinated pooch, you could face a fine.

Dog wardens will be canvassing York County homes in the coming weeks to ensure that all dog owners have their pets’ licenses and rabies vaccinations up-to-date, according to the county Treasurer’s Office.

All dogs 3 months and old must have their licenses up to date by Jan. 1 each year. Licenses cost $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Those licenses cost $4.50 and $6.50, respectively, for dogs owned by older adults or persons with disabilities.

In addition, all dogs and non-feral cats 3 months and older must be vaccinated against rabies.

Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation, plus court costs.

Licenses can be purchased in-person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the York County Treasuer’s office, 28 E. Market St. Room 126 in York, by mail at the same address, or online at doglicenses.us/PA/York.

Licenses can also be bought at the following locations:

BARK 1700 W Philadelphia St York, PA 17404 (717) 880-2957 FOUR PAWS PET SHOP 530 Constitution Avenue New Freedom, PA 17349 (717) 235-8357 SHREWSBURY FAMILY PET SHOP 526 S. Main Street Shrewsbury, PA 17363 (717) 933-7387 CAPE HORN VETERINARY ASSOC. 613 Lombard Road Red Lion, PA 17356 (717) 501-4800 HILL STREET VETERINARY HOSPITAL 555 Hill Street York, PA 17403 (717) 843-6060 STEWARTSTOWN VETERINARY SERVICES 2 Trouts Lane Stewartstown, PA 17363 (717) 993-2155 CAPE HORN COUNTRY 3100 Cape Horn Road Red Lion, PA 17356 (717) 246-3778 JOCELYN’S PUPPIES 10 Carlisle Street Hanover, PA 17331 (717) 632-0550 THE MILL 327 East Broadway Red Lion, PA 17356 (717) 244-4511 CJ’S TACK & MORE 628 Sawmill Road Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 (717) 766-5111 NATURE’S PET PLACE 1446 Baltimore Street, Suite D Hanover, PA 17331 (717) 632-2000 WEST YORK AGWAY 2650 West Market Street York, PA 17404 (717) 668-8258 DELTA TAGS, TITLE & NOTARY 805 Main Street Delta, PA 17314 (717) 456-5008 PET’S BEST FRIEND 5771 Harmony Grove Road Dover, PA 17315 (717) 292-3552 YORK COUNTY S.P.C.A. 3159 Susquehanna Trail N York, PA 17406 (717) 764-6109