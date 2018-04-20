× Portion of explosives stolen from Marietta pipeline construction site found, ATF says

LANCATER COUNTY — Some of the explosives that were stolen from an Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Construction site in Marietta this past weekend have been found, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

A total of 404 detonators and 320 cartridges of dynamite were recovered Friday afternoon at Riverfront Park in East Donegal Township, an ATF official said at a news conference.

The detonators were floating in a creek under a bridge while the dynamite was loose in the area, the official added. No boxes or packaging were found.

Susquehanna Regional Police were alerted of the findings around 2:30 p.m. after a civilian spotted explosives while walking the trail on Vinegar Valley Road. Police then reached out to the ATF after they arrived at the scene.

#BREAKING A detective with Susquehanna Regional Police Department tells us earlier today a civilian was walking the trail on Vinegar Ferry Rd. in Lancaster County and found explosives. An investigation with ATF is underway. @fox43 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) April 20, 2018

The ATF official says the contents were most likely dumped at that location within the past 24 to 48 hours. He added that Bureau is exhausting all efforts to find the remaining contents.

Almost 200 employees from the worksite were interviewed throughout the day Friday — prior to the find. Interviews will continue Saturday.

This story has been updated from its previous version.