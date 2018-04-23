× Capitals win Games 4 & 5, look to clinch series win in Game 6

WASHINGTON– What a turnaround for the Washington Capitals.

After being down 2-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Round One, the team has rebounded to win three straight games to take a 3-2 series lead.

F Evgeny Kuznetsov led the team to a Game Four win on April 19, adding a goal and three assists in the Capitals 4-1 victory.

The team’s required an extra period during Game Five on April 21, C Niklas Backstrom scoring two goals, including the overtime winner, to give the Capitals the series lead.

Now, the teams will travel back to Columbus to face off in Game Six on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

With a victory, the Capitals can move onto the next round of the NHL Playoffs, while a loss would return the teams to Washington for a Game Seven on Wednesday.