Capitals win Games 4 & 5, look to clinch series win in Game 6

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21:
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrate after backstroke scores the winning goal during the fourth period of Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Capital One Arena on Saturday, April 21, 2018. The Washington Capitals defeated yeh Columbus Blue Jackets to go up 3-2 in the series. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– What a turnaround for the Washington Capitals.
After being down 2-0 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Round One, the team has rebounded to win three straight games to take a 3-2 series lead.
F Evgeny Kuznetsov led the team to a Game Four win on April 19, adding a goal and three assists in the Capitals 4-1 victory.
The team’s required an extra period during Game Five on April 21, C Niklas Backstrom scoring two goals, including the overtime winner, to give the Capitals the series lead.
Now, the teams will travel back to Columbus to face off in Game Six on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
With a victory, the Capitals can move onto the next round of the NHL Playoffs, while a loss would return the teams to Washington for a Game Seven on Wednesday.