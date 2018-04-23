× Police seek Lancaster man accused of hitting two parked cars, firing handgun during domestic dispute

LANCASTER — Police are searching for a Lancaster man accused of striking two parked vehicles and firing a handgun during a domestic dispute early Saturday morning.

Carlos Montano is accused of engaging in a verbal dispute with a female passenger while driving on the 700 block of E. Orange Street at approximately 2:50 a.m., police say. While arguing with the victim, Montano allegedly struck two parked vehicles while driving her car. He then continued driving away from the scene, police say.

The victim and Montano continued arguing while driving through Lancaster, police say. In the area of S. Duke and E. King streets, Montano allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the front passenger window and fired, police say. He then parked the car and fled on foot.

The victim and her 20-month-old child, who was riding in the back seat, were not injured, police say.

Police say they recovered a 9 mm spent shell casing from inside the victim’s vehicle. Montano was not located and remains at large. He is charged with one count of Aggravated Assault, one count of Persons Not to Possess Firearms, two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, a summary count of Reckless Driving, and two counts of Accidents Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident or the current location of Montano is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.