Man wanted for questioning in regards to York shooting that left 18-year-old dead, another person injured

YORK — Shanquay Ritter is wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting in York City Tuesday that left an 18-year-old male dead and another individual injured.

Just after 5 p.m., York City responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East Maple Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered Nylik Moore, 18, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest, police say. Moore, of the 600 block of North George Street, was transported to York Hospital where he later died.

The second victim, who was struck in the arm, was taken to the hospital via a privately owned vehicle, police add. That individual is in stable condition.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line:

1. Enter number 847-411

2. Start message with – yorktips

3. Text your message.

This story has been updated from its previous version.