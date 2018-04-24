Weis retail theft suspect identified; charges are pending, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — UPDATE: The suspect has been positively identified and charges are pending, Lower Allen Township Police said Wednesday evening.

Previously: Police are looking to identify the suspect in a retail theft that occurred at Weis Markets in Cumberland County.

The pictured male arrived at Weis Markets on Lowther Road just before 1:15 a.m. Friday. Lower Allen Township Police say the male, who walks with a distinct limp, entered the store, allegedly selected various items — fresh meat, eggs, and frozen seafood — and loaded them into two baskets. The male then allegedly fled through an emergency exit at the rear of the store, where he was picked up by his accomplice in a silver-colored sedan (possibly a Nissan), police add.

The vehicle was last seen turning onto Interstate 83 South.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You can also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.