Former President George H.W. Bush moved from ICU to regular patient room

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush is out of the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

“President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovered there for several more days,” the statement reads. “He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress.

“President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital.”

Bush was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with an infection that led to sepsis, CNN reported Monday.

Herewith an update on the health of former President @GeorgeHWBush: pic.twitter.com/vfhKBv8EFD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 25, 2018