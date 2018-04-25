Mild and quiet Thursday before more light rain chances

NICE THURSDAY: Morning lows continue their slightly warmer trend with cloud cover beginning to clear in the overnight hours. Temperatures start in the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs reach the mid-60s with west-northwesterly winds keeping us under the 70-degree mark for most locations.

RAIN CHANCES: Another weak rain-maker moves through our area Friday, with cloudy skies all day long and a few afternoon showers. Highs just reach the 60-degree mark. A few passing showers continue for Saturday afternoon, but we’ll have breaks of sunshine to give us a kick into the mid-60s.

WARMING UP: As our next system finally pushes through, we will have to put up with slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday, right near 60-degrees. But we’ll be rewarded with abundant sunshine to start next week, temperatures rise into the low-70s for Monday and near 80-degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long