× PennDOT: Work to begin on Route 72 and parts of Route 772 in Manheim, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Preparations have begun on a project to repair and resurface a 3.5-mile segment of Route 72 from the bridge over Chiques Creek at the Manheim Borough-Penn Township border to the intersection with Elizabethtown Road in Rapho Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Workers will also be repairing a one-mile section of Route 772 (West High Street) in Manheim, from the intersection with Hossler Road to the intersection with Route 72, PennDOT says.

The $2.7 million project will be done by Pennsy Supply Inc. of Annville, Lebanon County, PennDOT says. It includes utility work, curb cut work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act on Route 772, drainage cross pipe replacement, inlet adjustment and repair work, roadway base repair, curb-to-curb removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing with a new asphalt overlay, guiderail replacement, and new signage and pavement markings.

The work is scheduled to be completed in December, PennDOT says.

Traffic restrictions will not be in place between 6-8:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 6 p.m., PennDOT says. But motorists may encounter lane shifts and single-lane restrictions with flaggers directing draffic through the work zone during daylight hours.

Eventually, a weekend detour, from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, will be implemented as crews work to replace drainage cross pipes at two locations on Route 72, north of Manheim, PennDOT says.

Sections of Route 72 average more than 15,500 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, PennDOT says.