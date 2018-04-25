× Police look for missing, endangered Columbia man

LANCASTER COUNTY — Columbia Police are looking for a missing, endangered man.

William Auliz was last seen when he left his house on Devonshire Place around 11:30 a.m. to take a walk, according to police. He is approximately 5’9″ tall and 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with diamonds and stars on it, police say. Auliz was also wearing dark colored, stone wash baggy jeans and black colored Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department or submit a tip here.