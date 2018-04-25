× Update on Monday’s fire in Harrisburg that killed 3-year-old, injured two firefighters

HARRISBURG — The fire that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl and injured two firefighters Monday morning started in the first-floor kitchen of the home and was accidental in nature, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire release.

The residence did have working smoke alarms.

The toddler, Willow Williams, died due to smoke inhalation in a second-floor bedroom of the residence, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office determined. A GoFundMe page that benefits the family of Willow can be found here.

The two injured firefighters have been identified as Lieutenant Jeremy Saul and Nathan Martin.

Saul was treated at UPMC Pinnacle and was released from the hospital Monday. He will require additional treatment for multiple burns that he received while searching for the victim, the release states. Martin suffered a laceration from broken glass while entering the structure to also search for Willow, the release adds. He was treated at UPMC Pinnacle and was released Monday, as well.