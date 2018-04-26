× Carlisle man facing charges after writing racial obscenities, school bomb threat on bathroom wall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly writing racial obscenities and a school bomb threat on a Carlisle County Market bathroom wall.

Jeremy Mixell, 36, is facing threat to use weapons of mass destruction, ethnic intimidation and criminal mischief charges for his role in the incident.

On April 21 around 11:00 a.m., police received a phone call from Carlisle Country Market that someone had seen racial obscenities and a school bomb threat written on the men’s bathroom wall.

Police developed a suspect and a handwriting sample was obtained from Mixell.

It was found that the handwriting was consistent of the writing on the men’s bathroom wall and that he was a former student at Carlisle High School, which the threat was directed at.

Mixell admitted to the incident while telling police that he had no intentions to harm any children and was not going to build a bomb, according to a police report.

Police contacted Carlisle High School to alert them of the threat, and now Mixell will face charges.

State Police in Carlisle are reminding the public that any threat, including notes written on a bathroom wall, will be taken seriously and prosecuted at the highest level.