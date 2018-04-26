× Sears to close store at York Galleria in August

YORK COUNTY — Sears will be closing its store at the York Galleria in August.

In an email to FOX43, Sears’ director of corporate communications noted that the decision is strategical.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” Howard Riefs wrote. “This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs.”

Riefs continued, “Having fewer stores – and the right format – will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world.”

The store’s liquidation sale begins on May 18.