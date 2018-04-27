× Bridge beam installations to impact PA Turnpike travelers in Dauphin, Lebanon counties

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) remind motorists traveling the PA Turnpike (I-76), both eastbound and westbound in Dauphin and Lebanon counties, that detours will be in effect between Exit 247 (Harrisburg East) and Exit 266 (Lebanon-Lancaster) from 11:30 p.m., Saturday, April 28 to 4 a.m., Sunday, April 29.

The early morning Sunday detours are needed to safely install new bridge beams at milepost 251. This work is being done as part of PennDOT’s SR 283 project. With SR 283 divided, the local lanes will have rolling stoppages throughout this timeframe.

Detours are as follows:

Eastbound Travelers should take Exit 247 (Harrisburg East) to I-283 North to US 322 East to SR 72 South to return to Turnpike at Exit 266 (Lebanon-Lancaster).

Westbound Travelers should take Exit 266 (Lebanon-Lancaster) to SR 72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to return to Turnpike at Exit 247 (Harrisburg East).

Message boards will be activated to alert motorists of any delays. Motorists are advised to check one of these resources to learn about PA Turnpike road conditions and traffic alerts:

ON THE PA TURNPIKE

Variable & Digital Message Signs — nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike

— nearly 100 signs along the Turnpike Highway Advisory Radio— 1640 AM (tune-in near interchanges)

BY PHONE

Turnpike Roadway Information Program (toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747)

(toll-free) — 866-976-TRIP (8747) Customer Assistance Center (toll-free) — 800-331-3414 (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

ON THE WEB

TRIPTalk — free, travel-alert smartphone app; download at https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/trip_talk.aspx

— free, travel-alert smartphone app; download at https://www.paturnpike.com/travel/trip_talk.aspx Travel Conditions Map — live, interactive conditions map; view at https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap

— live, interactive conditions map; view at https://www.paturnpike.com/webmap Waze — a crowd-sourced navigation app that provides real-time traffic conditions with input from other drivers; download at https://www.waze.com

Source: Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission